BREAKING

Police's urgent 'do not approach warning' as they hunt for wanted armed robber who moved to Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are urgently searching for a wanted man who moved to Wakefield and are urging people not to approach him.
By Kara McKune
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Haik Madoyan, who is 51, was released on licence from prison in June this year after serving part of a sentence for armed robberies across the UK.

He is now wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Numerous enquiries have been made to finde Madoyan, who was moved to the Wakefield area following his release.

Police have warned not be approach Haik Madoyan if sighted.Police have warned not be approach Haik Madoyan if sighted.
They say he should not be approached if sighted and any sightings should be reported on 999 to West Yorkshire Police, quoting 13230427997.

It is believed he has since left Wakefield and may have since left the UK, as he has previously resided in Europe.

He is described as approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of proportionate build and is said to be able to speak other languages.

He has used various aliases to move around the UK and Europe including - Anan Abramov, Varges Babayan, Senik Epremian, Martin Fisnar, Riza Hamid, Hayk Madoyan, Hayk Matoyan, Remigijius Ramoska, Rimigijius Ramoska, Rimigijus Riza and Hmaik Riza.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.