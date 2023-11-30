A man who was attacked and hit by a car in Pontefract has died.

Luke Thompson, who was 25 and from Pontefract, died yesterday (Wednesday), police have announced.

He was found in Front Street in the town at about 4.30am last Sunday (November 19).

Police believe he had been punched by another man and fell to the ground in the road before being hit by a black Ford Fiesta which was travelling with a white Seat Ibiza away from Pontefract town centre.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are now investigating Luke’s death.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, who were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent have been released on bail, as have two men aged 17 and 18, who were previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to investigate what took place in Front Street in the early hours of Sunday, November 19 and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with our enquiries.

“A young man has now died from his injuries and we need to understand what happened.

Officers came across the injured male in the road on the A639 Front Street, Pontefract on Sunday.

“We would also ask again for motorists with dashcams who were in that area of Pontefract at around that time to check and see if they have any footage that could assist our investigation.”

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted on 101 or via the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 280 of 19 November.