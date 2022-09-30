Pontefract charity unable to help people after heartless thieves steal their bus

Workers at Pontefract Family Day Centre, which provides activities for disabled adults, say will not be able to reach the people they need to after cruel thieves took their yellow mini bus.

A spokesperson for the centre said the team use the bus to “give the service users as much of a normal life as me and you”.

"We do evening clubs, and we take them out and about cycling, powerlifting, on holidays. and other activities,” said the spokesperson.

The yellow minibus that has been stolen, leaving the charity "heartbroken"

"We’re a charity so money is tight, especially with the current climate, so to lose this means we can’t help people – we’re all mortified.

"You can imagine the impact this is going to have on ourselves and the people who rely on us – we’re heartbroken”.

The charity is appealing for anyone who knows where the bus is or has any information that might help find it to contact the police.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We’ve received a report of a stolen minibus from Masonic Hall, Ackworth Road, Pontefract which was said to have been stolen on Monday, September 26.”

Members of the Pontefract Family Centre, who will now be left struggling without the use of the minibus

Anyone with information which might help with the investigation is asked to contact Wakefield Police by calling 101 or using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13220533992.