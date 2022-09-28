Pontefract Chequerfield residents raise concerns over 'dangerous driving' in their community
Residents in Pontefract have raised concerns over what they say is dangerous driving around their neighbourhood.
Complaints have been made to West Yorkshire Police and Wakefield Council over claims of dangerous” and “erratic” driving in Chequerfield.
Residents have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns, with one describing how a car ‘lost control’ near the park and mounted the kerb only just missing a child.
Another posted that a car “came out of nowhere” while she was crossing the road with her dog. Motorists meanwhile have reported having to take measures to avoid a vehicle which they say was being driven quickly
Local councillors confirmed they have received reports from the public on the matter, and passed them to police. Wakefield Council has also encouraged anyone who has witnessed incidents to call 101 to ensure that police are aware.
West Yorkshire Police said the public could send video or photographic evidence online at: West Yorkshire Safer Roads - Op Snap | West Yorkshire Police”.