Complaints have been made to West Yorkshire Police and Wakefield Council over claims of dangerous” and “erratic” driving in Chequerfield.

Residents have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns, with one describing how a car ‘lost control’ near the park and mounted the kerb only just missing a child.

Another posted that a car “came out of nowhere” while she was crossing the road with her dog. Motorists meanwhile have reported having to take measures to avoid a vehicle which they say was being driven quickly

Residents in part of Pontefract have complained to the police and Wakefield Council over what they say is dangerous driving

Local councillors confirmed they have received reports from the public on the matter, and passed them to police. Wakefield Council has also encouraged anyone who has witnessed incidents to call 101 to ensure that police are aware.