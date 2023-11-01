News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Pontefract fire: Three crews and aerial unit attend blaze at derelict premises in South Elmsall

Crews from South Kirkby, Pontefract and Doncaster were called to a fire in a derelict building earlier this morning (Wednesday).
By Kara McKune
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firefighters attended the blaze on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall at 9.26am, which led to the closure of nearby roads for several hours.

Diversions were put in place as crews tackled the fire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 9.26am this morning regarding a house fire on Barnsley Road.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on Barnsley Road earlier this morning.Firefighters were called to a blaze on Barnsley Road earlier this morning.
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Barnsley Road earlier this morning.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We sent crews from South Kirkby, Pontefract and Doncaster, which arrived on scene in less than 10 minutes (9.34am).

"We also deployed an aerial unit as the fire was on the second floor and reached the roof.

"The fire was extinguished, and we left the scene at 11.57am.”