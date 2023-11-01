Pontefract fire: Three crews and aerial unit attend blaze at derelict premises in South Elmsall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters attended the blaze on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall at 9.26am, which led to the closure of nearby roads for several hours.
Diversions were put in place as crews tackled the fire.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 9.26am this morning regarding a house fire on Barnsley Road.
"We sent crews from South Kirkby, Pontefract and Doncaster, which arrived on scene in less than 10 minutes (9.34am).
"We also deployed an aerial unit as the fire was on the second floor and reached the roof.
"The fire was extinguished, and we left the scene at 11.57am.”