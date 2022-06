Omar Malik, 36, from Headlands Road, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today charged with an alleged criminal damage offence and an alleged racially aggravated public order offence against a man, both of which tookplace on May 5 at the bus station.

He is also charged with a robbery offence committed against a woman in the Imperial Arcade in Huddersfield on May 11.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Friday, July 8.