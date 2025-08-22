Pontefract man member of gang jailed for almost 70 years for fatal aggravated burglary

A man from Pontefract has been jailed for a burglary that left a man dead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Five men have been jailed for almost 70 years for their parts in an aggravated burglary that left another member of their gang dead.

Armed with weapons, they wore dark clothing and balaclavas to barge into a house in Selby.

A couple were inside with their two young children when the men entered the home in March 2022.

Daniel Welford

They beat the man with a crowbar and punched him repeatedly.

But the man fought back to defend himself, taking a knife during the struggle and stabbing one of the intruders – a sixth man from the gang.

The rest of the gang fled to a getaway vehicle and left him, as the man tended to him and called 999.

Police and paramedics arrived within minutes and despite the efforts of emergency services, the intruder died at the scene.

The man who injured him was not charged with any offences in connection with his death as he was defending himself and his family, NYP said.

An investigation was launched that included a manhunt for the five masked attackers.

Detectives along with officers from Selby’s local policing team and specialist departments acted on information and intelligence, and all were identified and arrested over the following 48 hours.

They were Alan James Hall, 34, of Selby, Daniel Welford, 32, of Pontefract, Max Jackson, 33, of Stockton on the Forest, York, Kallan Hunt, 35, of no fixed address, and Andrew Richardson, 38, of Doncaster.

During interviews only Welford placed himself at the scene but downplayed his involvement stating he didn’t know what the others were going to do.

Richardson denied any involvement in the offence and stated he received news about the man being stabbed and went to the scene afterwards.

Hall denied committing any offences and then when presented with the evidence, gave “no comment” answers.

The police said: “When presented with the fact that his blood was found in the address, Hall suggested that the cut that he had to his hand was because of a dog bite.”

Jackson denied any involvement and told interviewers that he didn’t know anything about the incident as he wasn’t there.

In a subsequent interview he maintained he didn’t go into the address and answered "no comment” to all questions.

Hunt denied any offences and gave a prepared statement saying he was at another address when he heard something had happened, NYP said.

When presented with a “mountain of the evidence” including phone work, CCTV and witness accounts, he provided "no comment” answers.

The investigation used traditional and digital forensic opportunities including CCTV, telecommunications analysis, fingerprint and DNA examinations to identify all five individuals, placing them together before, during and post-offence.

A number of key witnesses were also interviewed during the investigation.

All five were charged with aggravated burglary in October 2023.

However, due to the number of defendants involved and the backlog of court cases, the case was sent to Leeds Crown Court but could not be listed for trial until July 2025.

The defendants faced compelling evidence thanks to a thorough forensic examination of the scene, vehicle and weapons that gave further corroboration to those involved in the attack, including Hall.

The force said: “He couldn’t continue with the lies and in the face of overwhelming evidence he and Richardson pleaded guilty on first day of the trial.

“The three other men pleaded not guilty but this didn’t wash with the jury who unanimously found them guilty of aggravated burglary.”

Earlier this month, Jackson and Welford were jailed for 13 years each.

Richardson and Hall received slightly reduced sentences for their guilty pleas and were jailed for 11 years, four months each.

Hunt was deemed by a judge to be a dangerous offender and jailed for 19 years today, with a further five years on extended license at the end of that sentence.

Several members of the investigation team were awarded a Judge’s Commendation today for their work on securing convictions.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kenworthy of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team said: “This was a unpunished, violent and distressing attack on the victims, who were home with two very young children.

“Violent acts of this nature committed on North Yorkshire communities are rare but will not go unpunished and our teams will work relentlessly, however long it takes to bring offenders to justice.

“Ultimately this has turned into a fatal incident for one of the perpetrators. Any loss of life is a tragedy to the family and the full circumstances of his death have been impartially and diligently investigated.”

Det Sgt Kenworthy added: “Today’s outcome sends a clear reminder to anyone who decides to go masked up, tooled up intending to cause acts of violence to people and property, of the risks and the consequences, of their decision-making.

“You will find yourself in custody and you will be held to account for your actions – the offenders will now all be spending a considerable amount of time in their cells reflecting on their poor decision-making that night.

“I commend the actions of the first attending officers who rushed to the scene to try and save the life of the man who was fatally injured as well as secure and preserve the scene.

”A large police investigation used several departments and specialised officers who were proactive and persistent throughout the investigation to ensure all available evidence was secured.”