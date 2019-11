A man has denied killing 90-year-old Nathaniel Suggitt in his Pontefract home.

Nathaniel Suggitt, known as Terry, was found with stab wounds at his home on Love Lane Terrace, Pontefract, on Saturday, October 5.

Glyndwr Wayman, 49, also of Love Lane Terrace, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery at Leeds Crown Court earlier today.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to stand trial on Wednesday, April 22 2020.