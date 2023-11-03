Pontefract man strangled wife to the point of nearly passing out before kicking her in ribs
Lukasz Chodnicki, 38, launched into the attack on June 7 after he had been drinking.
He was later arrested by police and pleaded guilty to a charge of intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
On November 2, Chodnicki, of High Street in South Emsall, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.
Addressing the defendant, Recorder Jason Pitter explained: “You were with your wife and her two children. You had been drinking and entered into an argument.
“You followed her into bathroom and grabbed her by the throat and gripped her neck to the point where she almost lost consciousness.
“It must have been extremely distressing for your children. You left, but then returned two hours later. You repeatedly kicked her in the ribs and she ultimately had to go to hospital.”
Chodnicki had been married to his wife for 17 years and arrived in the country from Poland more than a decade ago. He now shares a flat with his new partner.
It was explained that he formerly used cocaine and at the worst point of the habit was spending more than £1,000 a week on the drug, although he no longer uses it and has sought help from a counselling service.
Michael Collins, for the defence, said: “He lost his temper and behaved in a way he has never previously behaved and he is sorry for it.
“He now engages with a psychologist to help him understand why he committed these offences. That has caused him to reduce his alcohol intake and stop taking cocaine. He accepts his wrongdoing.”
Chodnicki was subsequently handed an 18 month sentence which was suspended for two years. He was also given 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and will have to enrol on a Building Better Relationships course.