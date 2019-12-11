Pontefract police catch shoplifter while celebrating Christmas night out

Eagle eyed Pontefract Police have cut short the Christmas celebrations of one shoplifter after spotting him on their team night out.

The off duty team were celebrating a festive night out when they spotted the man, who had been wanted for a number of weeks for shop theft offences in the town.

They then contacted the police and detained the man until their on duty colleagues could arrive to arrest him.

The man, aged 26, has now been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.

Inspector Phillippa Child of the Wakefield East and South East NPT, said: “This man had been wanted by police for quite some time and it was a quirk of fate that he was spotted by local Pontefract officers while on a team night out.

“They contacted colleagues and detained the male until he could be arrested safely by on duty officers.

She added: “Being a police officer is a true vocation and thanks to the sharp eyesight of some of my team, this individual will now be spending Christmas behind bars.”