Pontefract stabbing: Arrests made after man found with stab wounds
Officers were called at 9.07pm to reports of an ongoing disturbance on Mill Hill Road.
On arrival they found a man had suffered stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were found to be not life-threatening.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.
A police crime scene in still in place this morning (Saturday).
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the 101 chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230598194.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.