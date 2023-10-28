News you can trust since 1852
Three people have been arrested following a stabbing in Pontefract last night.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Officers were called at 9.07pm to reports of an ongoing disturbance on Mill Hill Road.

On arrival they found a man had suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were found to be not life-threatening.

A police crime scene in still in place this morning (Saturday).A police crime scene in still in place this morning (Saturday).
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

A police crime scene in still in place this morning (Saturday).

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the 101 chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230598194.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.