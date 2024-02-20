News you can trust since 1852
Popular Wakefield road remains closed following road traffic collision

Doncaster Road remains closed following a road traffic accident earlier this afternoon.
By Kara McKune
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:37 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 15:42 GMT
Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.23pm this afternoon (February 20).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1:23pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Doncaster Road, Wakefield.

"A collision happened just outside the Shell garage between a Fiat and an Audi.

"Emergency services including ambulance attended the scene to establish the circumstances.”

Enquiries are currently ongoing.

*UPDATE*

The road has since been cleared and Doncaster Road has reopened.