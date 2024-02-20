Popular Wakefield road remains closed following road traffic collision
Doncaster Road remains closed following a road traffic accident earlier this afternoon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.23pm this afternoon (February 20).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1:23pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Doncaster Road, Wakefield.
"A collision happened just outside the Shell garage between a Fiat and an Audi.
"Emergency services including ambulance attended the scene to establish the circumstances.”
Enquiries are currently ongoing.
*UPDATE*
The road has since been cleared and Doncaster Road has reopened.