Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.23pm this afternoon (February 20).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1:23pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Doncaster Road, Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A collision happened just outside the Shell garage between a Fiat and an Audi.

"Emergency services including ambulance attended the scene to establish the circumstances.”

Enquiries are currently ongoing.

*UPDATE*