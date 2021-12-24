Power cut and fire led to Wakefield city centre cannabis farm discovery
A power cut to homes in Wakefield city centre led to the discovery of the cannabis operation, police have confirmed.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:41 am
The fire service were called out to Ings Road, to a warehouse opposite Sainsbury's, in the early hours of Thursday morning after reports that a fire had broken out.
Around 400 plants were found inside.
A police spokesman said: "The fire was caused due to the culprits of the farm tampering with electrics which caused a number of households and businesses to lose power.
"If it wasn't for the fire service the fire may have spread to other addresses endangering life and property.
"The farm is being investigated and enquiries are on going to bring the culprits to justice."