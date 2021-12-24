Power cut and fire led to Wakefield city centre cannabis farm discovery

The fire service were called out to Ings Road, to a warehouse opposite Sainsbury's, in the early hours of Thursday morning after reports that a fire had broken out.

Around 400 plants were found inside.

A police spokesman said: "The fire was caused due to the culprits of the farm tampering with electrics which caused a number of households and businesses to lose power.

"If it wasn't for the fire service the fire may have spread to other addresses endangering life and property.