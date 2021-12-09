Prolific shoplifter handed criminal behaviour order

It means that if Dale Hampton is caught out, he faces a jail sentence.

The 33-year-old was given the three-year order during an appearance at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

He was summoned for seven charges of theft from McColl's and One Stop, both on Stockingate in South Kirkby, all of which he admitted.

Hampton will be jailed if he breaches the CBO.

Between October 7 and November 3 he stole items including coffee, chocolate, meat and Weetabix. In total, the items he took were worth more than £91.

He was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £91 compensation.

However, he was given the CBO because of his criminal record which consists of dozens of shoplifting offences.

Under the terms, he cannot enter One Stop or McColl's, enter any retail premises in the South Kirkby area from which you have already been banned or excluded, or remain on any retail premises in the South Kirkby area if asked to leave by staff.

If he breaches the order, he faces arrest and is likely to be held on remand until he is sentenced, which is likely to result in a custodial sentence.

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s service director for communities, said: “The council, in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police, have obtained a three-year criminal behaviour order in relation to Dale Hampton.