News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
4 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

£6K of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes seized in Wakefield

Illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes were seized in Wakefield during a joint partnership operation between West Yorkshire Trading Standards and Police Licensing and Licensing Enforcement.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT- 1 min read

Three premises were visited during the operation on Wednesday, March 22, around the sale of illicit cigarettes and tobacco being sold at reduced prices.

In one of the Wakefield shops, a number of illegal vapes – exceeding the 600puff requirement - were seized by Trading Standards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At a shop in Horbury, a concealment was uncovered behind the counter where officers found in excess of 350 packets of illicit cigarettes and tobacco hidden away from public view.

In one of the Wakefield premises, a number of illegal vapes – exceeding the 600puff requirement - were seized by Trading Standards. (stock photo)
In one of the Wakefield premises, a number of illegal vapes – exceeding the 600puff requirement - were seized by Trading Standards. (stock photo)
In one of the Wakefield premises, a number of illegal vapes – exceeding the 600puff requirement - were seized by Trading Standards. (stock photo)
Most Popular

There was also a large number of illegal vapes seized, again which exceeded the allowed level of puffs allowed for retail sale in the UK.

In total, just short of £6,000 worth of illegal goods were seized from two of the shops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about illicit tobacco and vape can call police on 101 or contact West Yorkshire Trading Standards.