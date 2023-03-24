Three premises were visited during the operation on Wednesday, March 22, around the sale of illicit cigarettes and tobacco being sold at reduced prices.

In one of the Wakefield shops, a number of illegal vapes – exceeding the 600puff requirement - were seized by Trading Standards.

At a shop in Horbury, a concealment was uncovered behind the counter where officers found in excess of 350 packets of illicit cigarettes and tobacco hidden away from public view.

There was also a large number of illegal vapes seized, again which exceeded the allowed level of puffs allowed for retail sale in the UK.

In total, just short of £6,000 worth of illegal goods were seized from two of the shops.

