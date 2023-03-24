£6K of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes seized in Wakefield
Illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes were seized in Wakefield during a joint partnership operation between West Yorkshire Trading Standards and Police Licensing and Licensing Enforcement.
Three premises were visited during the operation on Wednesday, March 22, around the sale of illicit cigarettes and tobacco being sold at reduced prices.
In one of the Wakefield shops, a number of illegal vapes – exceeding the 600puff requirement - were seized by Trading Standards.
At a shop in Horbury, a concealment was uncovered behind the counter where officers found in excess of 350 packets of illicit cigarettes and tobacco hidden away from public view.
There was also a large number of illegal vapes seized, again which exceeded the allowed level of puffs allowed for retail sale in the UK.
In total, just short of £6,000 worth of illegal goods were seized from two of the shops.
Anyone with information about illicit tobacco and vape can call police on 101 or contact West Yorkshire Trading Standards.