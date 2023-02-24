‘Psychopaths and serial killer’ show to be held in Wakefield - with live psychopath testing from an expert

Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather.

According to serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather, who has appeared on the BBC, one in 100 of us are psychopaths and she plans to play live interactive games with the audience to determine who scores high on the psychopath test.

Taking place on Saturday, May 13, the two-hour talk will also include; Serial Killer Motivations, Serial Killer Couples, 7 Stages of Evil and Where are you on the psychopath spectrum?

Appearing in Wakefield for the third time, Cheish said: “We have always enjoyed this venue where we can spend an evening with like-minded true crime fans talking about everything morbid and macabre.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to get as close as possible to our mortal fears – without the terrifying inconvenience of death itself.

"Anybody who is fascinated by serial killers and psychopathy, this is absolutely the night out for you.”

The shows will take place on May 13 at 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Running time: 120 minutes (+15 minute interval)

Age recommendation: 18+

Venue: York House Hotel – Drury Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2TE

