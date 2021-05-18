Public warned not to approach man wanted for firearms offences in Leeds and Wakefield

Police in Leeds and Wakefield are searching for Damien Cooper, who is wanted on suspicion of possession of firearms, as well as a number of other offences. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Damien Cooper, aged 29, from Belle Isle, is wanted on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, aggravated burglary, criminal damage and threats to kill.

West Yorkshire Police said he was wanted in relation to firearms and other offences in both Leeds and Waekfield.

Firearms officers have been carrying out extensive arrest enquiries at various addresses across Leeds but he currently remains outstanding.

Anyone who has seen Cooper or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact officers immediately quoting log 1173 of May 18.

While there is no suggestion that he presents any immediate risk to the public, anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him but to contact the police.