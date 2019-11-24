Racist drunk attacked shop staff in Castleford

A drunk racially abúsed staff working at a phone shop in Castleford before attacking them in the street.

Wayne Herrington shouted racist abuse at one man as he repeatedly hit him on the head outside The Phone Geeks shop on Sagar Street, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Herrington was flailing his arms around and may have struck his accomplice Caroline Simpson in the face, knocking her teeth out.

Herrington, 40, kicked the shop's front glass door, shattering it and seriously injuring himself.

He severed the femoral artery in his leg and had to undergo major surgery.

The court was played CCTV of the incident, which happened at around 5pm on July 7 2018.

Prosecutor, Frances Dencheon said Herrington went into the shop and started racially abusing staff, who followed him into the street where violence flared.

Herrington had a can in his hand and struck one man with it, causing numerous cuts and bruises.

Miss Dencheon said Simpson, 40, dialled 999 and could be heard shouting racial abuse during the call

Miss Dencheon said "At one point she was heard requesting a knife to kill all Asians."

The court heard Simpson, 33, picked up what appeared to be a piece of glass and threw it at the counter towards the counter in the shop.

A total of £800 damage was caused to the shop door and carpet.

Simpson, of Front Street, Glasshoughton, Castleford, admitted affray.

Herrington, of Ashbourne Road, Keighley, admitted affray and criminal damage.

He has 38 previous convictions for 101 offences, including affray, criminal damage and assault.

Richard Reed, mitigating for Herrington, said: "He is full of remorse and regret for what he has done."

Robin Frieze, mitigating for Simpson, said: "She freely apologises for the racist language that she used."

Recorder Jeremy Hyam QC told Herrington: "At one point Miss Simpson had her teeth knocked out, perhaps from a punch from you."

Recorder Hyam sentenced Herrington to a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Herrington must pay £950 compensation to his victims at a rate of £5 per week.

Simpson was sentenced to a 12-month community order with nine rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder Hyam told them: "You have both avoided custody by the narrowest of margins."