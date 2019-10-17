Raids across Wakefield sees heroin, crack and weapons seized

Heroin and crack cocaine worth thousands of pounds have been taken off Wakefield's streets after officers raided several properties in the city.

Warrants were issued to bust properties in four streets over the course of a week.

Drugs and weapons were found during the raids. (pic by WYP)

Police raided properties on Clifford Avenue, Duke of York Avenue in the Portobello estate, and on Plumpton Place on Flanshaw.

The occupants at Duke of York Avenue and Plumpton Place were dealt with by officers for possession of cannabis, while the Clifford Avenue occupants for possession of cocaine.

Meanwhile, an operation at a property on Hatfeild Street saw officers seize weapons including air powered pistols, bladed weapons and Class A drugs including the heroin and crack cocaine worth thousands of pounds.

Three men and a woman were arrested from the property on suspicion of drugs offences and were later released under investigation.

Photos emerged of the police using a battering ram to gain entry to one property.

The operation took place as part of an ongoing swathe of activity across the force to tackle organised crime, including drug and knife crime.

Operation Jemlock, the force’s ongoing initiative to reduce violent crime and knife crime in all parts of West Yorkshire, including Wakefield, has seen officers make in excess of 1,000 arrests in just six months since its launch in April 2019.

Commenting on October’s raids in Wakefield, Chief Inspector Matthew Scott, neighbourhood policing lead for Wakefield Police, said: “Drug crime and associated violent crime is an absolute blight on communities and we continue to focus on tackling this form of criminality with partner agencies within our city.

“This week of action saw us take suspected heroin worth thousands of pounds off Wakefield’s streets as well as a number of offensive weapons including air pistols, knives and machetes.

“It is clearly good news that these drugs and weapons will not now be circulating in our communities.

“A full investigation is now underway following the seizures from Hatfield Street and we do continue to urge residents to contact us with intelligence about drugs crime.

"Reports can be made in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Officers from Wakefield Central nighbourhood executed warrants at properties on four streets over the course of the week, assisted by colleagues from Wakefield CID, Wakefield District Safeguarding and the force’s Operation Support Unit.