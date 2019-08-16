Renewed appeal to find driver who injured young boy in Wakefield

A renewed appeal to find the driver of a van which left a teenager with serous injuries has been made by police.

The collision happened on Horbury Road, Wakefield, outside The Redoubt pub, at around 2.30pm on Friday, July 26.

The 14-year-old boy sustained injuries to his leg after the collision, which involved a flat back Ford Transit van with a red cab.

Following the incident, the driver failed to stop and left the scene. It is believed they were heading in the direction of Horbury.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via their Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat, quoting log 1096 of July 26.

Information can also be given anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.