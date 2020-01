Drivers are being warned about speeding on the Wakefield eastern relief road again.

Officers have been monitoring motorists on the road, known as Neil Fox Way, which has a 30mph limit.

They took to Facebook to say those who had been breaking the limit could expect a letter in the post.

But the road, which opened in 2017, has courted controversy with many drivers claiming there are insufficient speed signs and many thinking it is a 40 mph limit.