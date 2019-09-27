Reports from the courts

Recent cases from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Charlotte Ann Magee, 34, of Old Crown road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and stealing biscuits and cakes worth £20 from Co-op. She was given a four-month curfew order and told to pay £100 in compensation

John Giles Pratt, 45, of Lagentium Plaza, Castleford, admitted four counts of theft, including make-up and washing liquid from shops in Castleford. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £115 in costs.

Donna Grayshon, 41, of Parklands, Castleford, admitted having 95 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 40 months and told to pay £175 in costs.

Robert Peter Beaumont, 32, of Linton Road, Wakefield, admitted three counts of theft including coffee worth £112 from McColl, meat from Co-op worth £250, and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with drug rehabilitation and told to pay £85 costs.

Jenna Duke, 28, of South Avenue, South Elmsall, admitted failing to attend a drugs test and failing to surrender to custody. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £105 in costs.

Luke Christopher Pajo, 23, of Moorhouse Avenue, Stanley, admitted assaulting a police officer, criminal damage to a car and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given 18 weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £500 in compensation.

Ian Wilby, 36, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, admitted assaulting a police officer and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and told to pay £200 compensation.

Sebastian Adam Gieros, 24, of High Street, Ferrybridge, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, given six penalty points, and told to pay £170 in costs.

Brendan Ian Dickerson, 21, of Holme Leas Drive, Ossett, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was given a community order, given six penalty points, and told to pay £90 in costs.

Laura Nicholson, 26, of Broomhill Walk, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a police officer, and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £350 in compensation.

Rostislavas Tidmanas, 36, of Netherwood Avenue, Castleford, admitted having 45 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 in costs.

Leah Goodson, 27, of Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, admitted causing ABH on another female and was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £300 in compensation.

Adele Louise Morton, 34, of Lodge Avenue, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer and damaging a car park barrier in Wakefield. She was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told pay out £550 in compensation.

Keeley Burrows, 45, of Horbury Road, Ossett, admitted having 91 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She also admitted driving without insurance. She was given a community order with alcohol treatment, banned from driving for 24 months and told to pay £175.

Kevin James Lewtas, 34, of no fixed address, admitted five counts of theft from shops including bottles of spirits and meat, two counts of breaching a sexual offences order and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

Richard Mark Lee, 39, of no fixed address admitted breaching a restraining order and was given eight week’s jail and told to pay £122 in costs.

Paul Croft, 39, of Brook Street, Ossett, admitted sending threatening messages to a female and damaging her window. She was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £500 compensation.

Dean Rogan, 44, of White Apron Street, South Kirkby, admitted having 91 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for three years and told to pay £200 in costs.

Gareth Wakefield, 38, of Smeaton Road, Upton, admitted possessing amphetamine and cannabis. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £21 in costs.

Daniel Pacino Holderness, 34, of Buckingham Drive, Wakefield, admitted stealing aftershave worth £415 from Debenhams and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £115 in costs.

Darren Scott, 51, of Holly Street, Wakefield, admitted two counts of stealing perfume from TK Maxx in The Ridings worth £320 altogether. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Edmunds Priede, 32, of The Runtlings, Ossett, admitted stealing a £60 bottle of perfume from Boots in Wakefield and was given a community order and told to pay £90 in costs.

Daniel Conway, 36, of no fixed address, admitted having 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

David Moxon, 61, of Market Street, Pontefract, admitted failing to provide a breath test. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £80 and made to pay £117 in costs.

Daniel Shawn Eden, 37, of Westgate, Wakefield, admitted using abusive words or behaviour and stealing items worth £162 from Asda. He was jailed for six weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Christopher Watkiss, 40, of Watson Crescent, Wakefield, admitted failing to attend a drug test for heroin. He was given a six month conditional discharge and told to pay £20 costs.