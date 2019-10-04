Reports from the courts

Reports from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Adrian Stephen Grey, 53, of John Street, Wakefield, admitted three counts of assaulting a female, possession of cannabis, causing damage to a police cell, damaging a phone and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 22 weeks, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £115 in costs.

Luke John Clark, 33, of Marshway, Wakefield, admitted damaging a hotel room TV, phone, carpet and light fittings worth £920, and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order and told to pay £920 compensation.

Tim Gibbs-Youngman, 33, of Broomhill Crescent, Knottingley, admitted stalking a female and leading her to a fear of violence, assaulting her, damaging her window and assaulting a male. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, an indefinite restraining order, told to pay £300 in compensation and £170 in costs.

Andrew Coles, 25, of Cromwell Crescent, Pontefract, admitted driving a Seat Ibiza while over the legal cannabis level. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Patrick Connors, 32, of Westoff Lane, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped. He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £276 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Ben Lawson, 30, of Haselden Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Christopher Milner, 55, of East Acres, Byram, admitted having 78 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £160 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Rebecca Gray, of Oakley Street, Thorpe, failed to clear a yard at Oakley Street in Wakefield of waste after being served notice. She was fined £250 and ordered to pay £628.90. The case was proved in her absence.

Liam Howard Baker, 24, of Kings Croft, South Kirkby, admitted stealing washing powder worth £42 from Wilkinsons in Pontefract and failing to attend a drugs appointment. He was given a community order and told to pay £42 in compensation.

Nichola Newington, 37, of Buckthorne Drive, East Ardsley, admitted driving whilst unfit through drugs and was given a community order, banned from driving for 24 months, and told to pay £170 in costs.

Jay Keenoy, 35, of no fixed address, admitted stealing sunglasses from a vehicle, a sat nav from another, stealing a bicycle and two counts of interfering with a vehicle. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Glen Simon Ratcliffe, 44, of Chequers Close, Pontefract admitted driving while banned, without insurance and failing to surrender. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £170 in costs.

Stacey Marie Beaumont, 41, of Bolus Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing meat and coffee worth £64 from Aldi in Wakefield and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Christopher Roebuck, 47, of Henson Grove, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order, fined £40 and told to pay £170 in costs.

Babar Mukhtiar, 29, of Standbridge Lane, Wakefield, admitted a phone threat to a female and was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Ricky Joe Stanley Pedley, 24, of Rother Garth, South Elmsall, admitted assaulting a male and was jailed for 16 weeks, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £115 in costs.

Paul Darren Armitage, 38, of no fixed address, admitted 11 counts of theft from shops in Castleford, including steak, dog food, detergent, candles and vodka. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

Julie Anne Jenkinson, 47, of no fixed address, admitted four counts of thefts from shops in Castleford, including meat, detergent and a saucepan. She was jailed for 12 weeks.

Daniel John Swaincott, 30, or Rother Garth, South Elmsall, admitted assaulting a male and was jailed for 23 weeks, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £115 in costs.

Ashley Jonathan Kirkham, 32, of Dennington Lane, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Luke Ainsworth, 26, c/o Victoria Street, Wakefield, admitted six counts of defrauding a female by transferring a total of £1,749 from her bank account in to his. He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £679 in compensation.

Milo Kirkpatrick, 19, of The Shutt, Horbury, admitted making threatening phone calls to a female and was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Adam Paul Watson, 29, of Fryston Road, Castleford, admitted harassing a female by visiting her address,sending texts, flowers, making phone calls, and deposited money into her bank account. He was given a community order, a one-year restraining order, and told to pay £170 in costs.

Jerome Andrew Michael Jones, 29, of The Pinnacle, Wakefield, admitted driving while disqualified and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 22 weeks, banned from driving for 18 months and told to pay £122 in costs.

Thomas Stephen Hetherington, 21, of Garden Terrace, Crigglestone, admitted taking a photo beneath the clothing of a person to observe their genitals and underwear. He was given a community order, told to pay £100 compensation, required to register with the police for five years under the Sexual Offences Act and told to pay £175 in costs.

James Stuart Rimmer, 33, of Painthorpe Lane, Hall Green, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to a police officer and was given a community order with alcohol treatment, told to pay £50 compensation and £175 costs.