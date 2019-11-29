Reports from the courts

The latest reports from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Ricky Pallas, 40, of Horsefair Flats, Pontefract, admitted five counts of theft from shops, breaching a supervision requirement, and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £142 in compensation.

Sam Walker, 34, of Buckingham Drive, Wakefield, admitted permitting the disposal of household waste without a licence. He was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £50 compensation and £350 in costs.

Mark Riding, 44, of Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract, admitted resisting arrest and was fined £40 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Ian Young Boland, 49, of Anne Crescent, South Hiendley, admitted having 71 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was given 10 penalty points, fined £420 and told to pay £127 in costs.

Mark Edward Milburn, 39, of Ferry Lane, Stanley, admitted having 83 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £300 and told to pay £117 in costs.

David Carl Summerfield, 30, of The Grove, Kippax, admitted having 55 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £117 in costs.

John Moore, 52, of Ings Close, South Kirkby, admitted failing to provide a breath test when asked by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

John Paul McHugh, 47, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting a female on Savile Road in Castleford, causing alarm or distress and distress by using threatening or insulting words or behaviour resisting arrest at the Crimea Tavern. Jailed for 23 weeks, he was told to pay £122 costs.

Bradley Liam Wilde, 27, of Highfield Grove, Castleford, admitted assaulting two police officers and damaging a pair of glasses wroth £45. He was given a community order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Jason Mark Newiss, 34, of Ashton Crescent, Carlton, admitted breaching a restraining order and criminal damage. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £175 in costs.

Christopher Luke Grace, 27, of Arundel Close, Wakefield admitted failing to provide a sample for analysis when asked by police while behind the wheel. He also admitted driving while banned and failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £200 and told to pay £330 in costs.

Daniel Levitt, 29, of Glencoe Croft, Kippax, admitted having 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 in costs.

Fiaz Ali, 47, of Lindsay Avenue, Wakefield, admitted being over the cannabis and cocaine drug-drive limit while behind the wheel. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £120 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Colton Joe Fieldhouse, 24, of Rookhill Road, Pontefract, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £80 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Glen Lindsay, 33, of The Circle, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for ketamine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Macauley Colin Seal, 27, of Garsdale Walk, Knottingley, admitted having 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and to pay £117 in costs.

Brendan Ian Dickerson, 22, of Leakley Avenue, Notton, admitted two counts of driving while banned and two counts of driving without insurance. He was given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for a further 12 months and told to pay £175 in costs.

Thomas Roy Griffin, 37, of Ridgefield Street, Castleford, admitted three counts of stealing laundry products worth £124 from Wilkinsons. He was ordered to pay £124 compensation.

Dorinel Hristache, 35, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a person and was given a community order with 200 hours of community service, told to pay £200 compensation and £175 in costs.

Daryl-Ann Taylor, 29, of Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, admitted fraudulently using an email address to gain £2,882, she was given a community order and told to pay £2,882 in compensation.

Hussain Ali Ahmed, 39, of Silkstone Crecent, Wakefield, admitted assaulting two females and was given a community order, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Nicola Reed, 51, of Main Street, Allerton Bywater, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. She was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with rehabilitation requirement and told to pay £175 in costs.

Amie Nora Emily Tasker, 37, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted two counts of theft from B&M and Iceland and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Amaan Banaras, 20, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 10 months and told to pay £175 in costs.

Mariusz Marek Milczarek, 32, of Duke of York Street, Wakefield, admitted having 61 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £353 and told to pay £120 in costs.

Dean Cunningham, 45 of Park Green, Normanton, admitted stealing items worth £97 from Boots in Castleford, and was given an electronic tag curfew and told to pay £115 in costs.