Reports from the courts

The latest reports from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Samantha Marsden, 39, of Julie Avenue, Durkar, admitted being drunk and disorderly in the Six Chimneys pub in Wakefield, and assaulting a police officer. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £150 in compensation to the officer.

Daniel Nicholas Tinker, 30, of Union Street, Hemsworth, admitted nine counts of theft from Tesco and Iceland, committing offences while on a conditional discharge, two counts of trespassing with an intent to steal, and failing to turn up for an appointment. He was jailed for 44 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Adam John Wilks, 28, of Field View Cottages, admitted failing to provide a breath test when asked by police, failing to stop, obstructing an officer, driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for three years, given a community order with 180 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £175 in costs.

Debra Wilson, 50, of Hawes Close, Airedale, admitted stealing clothes from Peacocks worth £38 and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £38 compensation.

Lee Robert Haycock, 46, of Thorntree Court, Crofton, admitted driving without a licence or insurance and was fined £100, given six penalty points, and told to pay £117 in costs.

Louise Fox, 47, c/o Park Green, Normanton, admitted having 103 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She also admitted driving without a licence or insurance. She was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with alcohol dependency treatment, and told to pay £90 in costs.

Juliette Symonds, 39, of School Street, Upton, admitted having 140 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 28 months, given a community order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Hussain Ali Ahmed, 39, of Silkstone Crescent, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order and was fined £80 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Christopher Thomas Walker, 42, of Horbury Road, Ossett, admitted having 164 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Natasha Louise Hinks, 27, of Ken Churchill Drive, Horbury, admitted failing to attend a drugs tests for cocaine and was given a community order and told to pay £85 in costs.

Daniel Pokorny, 27, of Belle Vue Road, Agbrigg, admitted failing to attend a drugs test for cocaine and heroin and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £40 and told to pay £32 in costs.

Matthew John Fletcher, 35, of Chessington Drive, Flockton, admitted having 47 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Jade Marlene Moore, 34, of Cambridge Street, South Elmsall, admitted stealing meat worth £34 and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £34 in compensation.

Angela Marie Hinchcliffe, 41, of Falcon Drive, Castleford, admitted failing to attend a drugs test for crack and heroin and failing to surrender to custody. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £21 in costs.

Mufaro Mvududu, 28, of Airedale Heights, Wakefield, admitted five counts of fraudulently opening a Sky Mobile account in her sister’s name to gain £770, opening an 02 account to gain £153, a Next account to make £103 and obtaining a credit card to obtain £400. She was given 16 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £170 in costs.

Lauris Maizitis, 24, of Teall Street, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and was given six penalty points, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Tracy Baker, 49, of Crew Avenue, Knottingley, admitted using threatening or abusive, racially-aggravated words or behaviour and was fined £80, told to pay £100 compensation and £30 costs.

Mark Stephen Alderson, 45, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted three counts of stealing from B&M in Ossett including gin worth nearly £210 and batteries worth £26, plus two counts of theft of perfume from Boots in Wakefield. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Matthew Lee, 41, of no fixed address, admitted stealing six gift sets worth £120 from Boots and was jailed for eights weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

David Beecher, 27, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, admitted assaulting a male and committing an offence while on a community order. He was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £200 compensation.

Carl Carter, 33, of Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer, and was given an 18-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Stephen Snowdon, 43, of Dickinson Terrace, Featherstone, admitted harassing a female by calling 99 times and sending her 51 text messages. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order, and told to pay £170 in costs.

Eleanor Carpenter, 45, of Rutland Avenue, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and driving without a licence. She was banned for three months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Eugene Ndomene Makanyire, 28, of Harrison Close, Wakefield, admitted driving while over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and having 129 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 60 months, fined £220 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Mason Oliver Rumney, 28, of St Botolph’s Close, Knottingley, was found guilty after a trial of taking a Mini vehicle without the owner’s consent, admitted driving without a licence or insurance, failing to surrender to custody and committing an offence while already on a conditional discharge. He was given a community order, given six penalty points and told to pay £85 in costs.