Reports from the courts

Cases from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Nkululeko Masuku, 45, of Oakwell Road, Kinsley, admitted assaulting a male and was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and made to pay £207 in costs.

Robert Lee Gregory, 38, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, admitted 11 counts of theft from Wilko Home Stores in Castleford, including toys, medicine, laundry items and air fresheners. He was jailed for 14 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Lee Bland, 43, of Queensway, Normanton, admitted taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence, without insurance and failing to stop. He was fined a total of £400, banned from driving for six months and told to pay £117 in costs.

Jamie Frank Lister, 32, of Teall Street, Ossett, admitted damaging a Ford Focus and was given a six-month conditional discharge, told to pay £370 compensation and £105 in costs.

William Henry Webb, 39, of Gordon Road, Wakefield, admitted stealing electrical items worth £160 from Sainsbury’s and was given a community order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Zak Thomas Robinson, 18, of Grafton Street, Castleford, admitted driving dangerously in Kippax and having a bald tyre. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 100 hours of community service, given an electronic tag curfew and told to pay £175 in costs.

Melissa Rothery, 18, of Rutland Avenue, Wakefield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and was fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Daniel Ian Tudor, 29, of Standbridge Lane, Wakefield, admitted driving while over the drug-drive limit for ketamine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Graham Ian Tessyman, 56, of Ledgard Drive, Durkar, admitted having 40 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Ross James Gibson, 23, of Kendal Drive, Castleford, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £50 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Jake Pawson, 26, of Cleveland Avenue, Knottingley, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and was fined £80, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £115 in costs.

Ashley Paul Bramald, 33, of Duke of York Street, Wrenthorpe, admitted ABH on a female and causing criminal damage to a wall. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given 120 hours of unpaid work, an indefinite restraining order, told to pay £100 compensation and £207 in costs.

Mark Peter Proverbs, 50, of Lower Northcroft, South Elmsall, admitted inflicting ABH on a male and was given a community order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Nicola Roberts, 45, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted stealing chocolate worth £13 from Tesco and breach of a supervision requirement. She was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £175 in costs.

Benjamine Swindells, 25, of Muirfield Drive, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and harassing her. He was given a community order, an indefinite restraining order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Robert Benjamin England, 24, of Clark Court, Featherstone, admitted driving while being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and cocaine. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 in costs.

Matthew Dean Bryan, 33, of Hardwick Road, Featherstone, admitted two counts of driving while over the drug-drive limit for cocaine. He was banned for 12 months, given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £20 costs.

Michael Harold Vary, 57, of Leadwell Lane, Robin Hood, admitted failing to remove a fence he built at a property in Methley without planning permission. He was fined £70 and told to pay £30 in costs.

Charlotte Ann Magee, 36, of Old Crown Road, Lupset, admitted stealing groceries worth £15 from Tesco, possession of heroin and breaching a community order. She was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Maris Burkevics, 35, of Gillygate, Pontefract, admitted two counts of driving while over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and driving without insurance. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 in costs.

Ashley Carson McCutcheon, 30, of Gibson Close, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £300 compensation, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £195 in costs.

Jamie Desmond Brogden, 46, of Ambler Street, Castleford, admitted boarding a train without a valid ticket and was given a six-month conditional discharge, told to pay £20.60 compensation and £15 costs.

Karl Michael Ling, 33, of Beancroft Road, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order with electronic tag curfew, a 12-month restraining order, told to pay £250 compensation and £250 costs.

Jonathan Wayne Herriot, 32, C/O Glebe Street, Castleford, admitted stealing beef joints worth £30 from Aldi and breaching a supervision order. He was jailed for 14 weeks and told to pay £30 compensation.

Chad Wilson, 31, of Verner Street, Featherstone, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks, banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £122 in costs.

Mateusz Kubiak, 23, of Thornhill Street, Wakefield, admitted breaching a restraining order and was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Jerzy Golebiewski, 43, of Henderson Avenue, Normanton, admitted assaulting a male and was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £750 compensation.

Bret Thorp, 29, of Carr Beck Road, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female and using threatening words or behaviour and was jailed for 10 weeks.