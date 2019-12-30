Reports from the courts

Case from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Nicholas Anthony Tartt, 57, of Centre Street, Hemsworth, admitted harassment of a female and was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given an indefinite restraining order and told to pay £250 in compensation.

Joseph Michael Burns, 32, of Garsdale Grove, Wakefield, admitted sending a threatening video call message to a female and was given 80 hours of unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Samual Goodings, 28, of Durkar Low Lane, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and criminal damage to a door. He was fined £69 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Matthew Burnell, 19, of Fryston Road, Airedale, admitted threatening violence and using violence and was given 12-weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £150 in compensation.

Ana Adina Timbulas, 41, of Regent Street, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of trying to sell alcohol in Leeds without a licence. She was fined £185 and told to pay £530 in costs.

Kevin James Lewtas, 34, of no fixed address, admitted failing to provide a new address as a requirement to register under the Sexual Offences Act. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

James Thomas Millsom, 34, of Ings Walk, South Kirkby, admitted nine counts of theft from McColl’s in South Kirkby and failing to surrender to custody. He was given an 18 months conditional discharge, told to pay £150 compensation and fined £50.

Baljit Singh, 38, of Sowood Avenue, Ossett, admitted breaching a non-molestation order and was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £207 in costs.

Luke Snowdon, 18, of Ledger Lane, Wakefield, admitted stealing booze worth £20 from One Stop in Featherstone and criminal damage to a door. He was given a community order, told to pay £20 compensation and £175 in costs.

Christina McLean, 31, of no fixed address, admitted causing ABH to a male in Wakefield and failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £115 in costs.

Richard Michael Nicholson Potts, 44, of Coronation Avenue, Altofts, admitted causing ABH to a male and was jailed for six months, suspended for two years, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,000 compensation.

Liam Andrew Henshaw, 20, of Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract, admitted having 103 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 26 months, given 70 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £175 in costs.

Marek Rinko, 31, of The Oaklands, Hemsworth, admitted having 68 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 in costs.

Christopher David Wordsworth, 38, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order and was found guilty after a trial of stealing a mobile phone. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Wayne Morris, 35, of Holmsley Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted possession of cannabis and cocaine. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £81 in costs.

Fiona Louise Tooth, 32, of Holmsley Avenue, South Kirkby, admitted possession of cannabis and cocaine. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £81 in costs.

Arshad Mahmood Aziz, 38, of Buckingham Drive, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine, possession of heroin and crack cocaine. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given an electronic tag curfew order, and told to pay £340 in costs.

Tom Jones, 28, of Melton Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £340 and told to pay £119 in costs.

Brendan Thomas O’Connor, 41, of Rosehill Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 15 months, given a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £175 in costs.

Matthew Adam Lyons, 28, of Blands Terrace, Allerton Bywater, admitted assaulting two police officers in Allerton Bywater and was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and told to pay a total of £250 compensation.

Sean Beevers, 33, Moorshutt Road, Hemsworth, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £276 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Charlie Wellings, 20, of Methley Road, Castleford, admitted stealing vodka from a shop and was fined £40, told to pay £12 compensation and £117 in costs.

Genovaite Bogacionkiene, 33, of Moorshutt Road, Hemsworth, admitted having 41 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £399 and to told to pay £117 in costs.

Alys Joanne Salkow, 48, of Waterhouse Grove, Wakefield, admitted assaulting police officer and being drunk and disorderly and was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £200 compensation.

Thomas Noble, 22 of Sycamore Avenue, Knottingley, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was banned from driving nine months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £175 in costs.

Philip Audsley, 60, of Dale Street, admitted failing to identify the driver of a vehicle that had allegedly committed an offence. He was fined £120, given six penalty points and told to pay £30 in costs.

Jay Alexander Carter, 22, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted criminal damage to a door and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £250 compensation and £320 in costs.

Dean Gingell, 44, of Priory Road, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Pontefract and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £66 in costs.