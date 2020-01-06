Reports from the courts

The latest cases from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Ryan Poole, 23, of Holme Farm Mews, admitted assaulting a female and was given 120 hours of unpaid work, new conditions of a previously-imposed restraining order and told to pay £290 in costs.

Carly Samantha Sherwood, 30, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted four counts of shop thefts and was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £122 costs

Stefan Nicholson, 28, c/o Willow Garth, South Elmsall, admitted five counts of theft from shops, including trays of Ferrero Roche, Milk Tray and coffee and failing to comply with a drugs test. He was given a community order and told to pay £149 in compensation.

Graham Lockwood, 43, of Newstead Drive, Fitzwilliam, admitted 126 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 40 months, jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given 100 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £207 in costs.

Jason Birks, 47, Albany Street, South Elmsall, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour against a female and was given a one-year restraining order, fined £300 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Jake Blackmore, 28, of Orchard Head Drive, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a female and causing criminal damage to a door. He was given 200 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £990 in compensation.

Jonathan Alan Wood, 42, of Sheldrake Road, Castleford, admitted three counts of thefts from shops in Castleford and missing a drugs test. He was jailed for 38 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Michael Adam Bailey, 39, of Station Lane, Featherstone, admitted breaching a restraining order and was given a conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Fraser Dylan Maddocks, 18, of Southfield Fold, Horbury, admitted having 56 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £150 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Christopher Leonard, 41, of Hollin Hurst, Allerton Bywater, admitted not having a valid train ticket and was given a conditional discharge, told to pay £5.30 in compensation and £20 costs.

James Andrew Collinson, 27, of Park Square, Ossett, admitted having 49 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 in costs.

Natalia Branzei, 36, of Woburn Court, Ossett, admitted having 102 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £461 and told to pay £126 in costs.

Lance Cartwright, 51, of Hill Estate, Upton, admitted damaging a cell at a police station and was given a six-month conditional discharge, told to pay £150 compensation and £21 in costs.

Jacob Crawford, 21, of Sirocco Avenue, Allerton Bywater, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis while behind the wheel. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Gavin Allan Link, 41, of Rowan Close, Knottingley, was found guilty after a trial of driving without a licence and without insurance and admitted failing to stop. He was jailed for 12 days, banned from driving for six months and told to pay £122 in costs.

David Thomas Carysforth, 52, c/o Smirthwaite View, Normanton, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Wakefield Westgate Railway Station. He was given a community order with alcohol dependency treatment and told to pay £90 in costs.

Susan Ann Earley, 58, of Smawthorne Grove, Castleford, admitted having 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned for 18 months, fined £186 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Anthony Michael Jackson, 36, of Sycamore Grove, Wakefield, admitted two counts of being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine while behind the wheel. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £140 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Daron Davison, 46, c/o The Runtlings, Ossett, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was fined £40 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Adam Pack, 50, of Oaksfield, Methley, admitted possession of cannabis and was given a community order with electronic tag curfew and told to pay £90 in costs.

Callum Rothery, 22, of no fixed address admitted assaulting a female in Wakefield and damaging a mobile phone. He was jailed for 12 weeks, told to pay £400 compensation and given a two-year restraining order.

Darren Lee Potter, 42, of Princess Avenue, South Elmsall, admitted two counts of assaulting females, and making threats to one of them. He was jailed for 16 weeks, told to pay £150 in compensation and given a two-year restraining order.

Adam Sykes, 41, of Victoria Grove, Wakefield, admitted four counts of theft from shops in Wakefield and Horbury including vodka, toys and chocolate. He was jailed for 24 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Colin Parker, 54, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted assaulting two males, including a police officer and was fined £80, told to pay £50 compensation and £117 in costs.

Andrew Paul Briers, 35, of Crew Road, Airedale, admitted possessing heroin and coaine and was given two weeks’ jail and told to pay £115 in costs.

Ronnie Appleyard, 44, of Chequerfield Drive, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a female and driving without insurance. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, given six penalty points and told to pay £175 in costs.

Holly Hanson, 20, of Leeds Road, Glass Houghton, admitted damaging a car bonnet, driving while disqualified and without insurance. She was jailed for six weeks and told to pay £500 in compensation.

Sadie Jade Holt, 31, of Avens Close, Pontefract, admitted failing to comply with a community order and was jailed for 28 days.