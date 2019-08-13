Reports from the courts

Here are the latest court lists from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Jerome Andrew Michael Jones, 28, of Ings Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a community order and told to pay £170 in costs.

Ryan Anthony Etchells, 19, of Thornhill Road, Middlestown, admitted causing criminal damage to a property and its contents worth £500, resisting arrest and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined a total of £253, told to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.

Michael Goodwin, 23, of Woodcock Way, South Elmsall, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and failing to stop for police. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and given eight penalty points on his licence.

Rose Louise Jedynak, 28, of Trilby Street, Wakefield, was convicted of stealing steak and gin worth £40 from Iceland and was fined £440 and told to pay £129 in costs. The case was proved in her absence.

Leon Machen, 35, of Lisheen avenue, Castleford, admitted having a five-inch knife on Smawthorne Lane in Castleford. He was given a community order and told to pay £170 in costs.

Jamie Leon Barker, 31, of Longthorpe Lane, Thorne, failed to provide a specimen for analysis, driving while disqualified and without insurance, failing to surrender to custody and offending while on a conditional discharge. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 18 months, fined £50 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Mark Andrew Broadhead, 42, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, admitted threatening criminal damage to a female’s property and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, a 12-month restraining order and told to pay £71 in costs.

Jacob John Iles, 25, of Normanton View, Normanton, admitted assaulting a police officer at Normanton Rail Station and was given a community order with 60 hours unpaid work, told to pay £75 compensation and £85 in costs.

Colin Mackay, 37, of Fryston Road, Airedale, admitted being over the legal limit for cannabis while behind the wheel. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £345 and told to pay £119 in costs.

Lee Kenneth Flowers, 25, of Leeds Road, Cutsyke, admitted three counts of using threatening or insulting words or behaviour to people at Leeds Rail Station, including one incident which was racially aggravated, and failing to surrender to custody. He was given six-weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £100 in compensation.

Kevin Mark Davie, 37, of Warmfield View, Wakefield, admitted stealing a drill worth £160 from B&Q, assaulting a male and possession of heroin. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £75 compensation and £170 costs.

Christopher Stephen Boughey, 31, of Denstone Street, Wakefield, admitted seven counts of thefts including stealing laptops, a mobile phone and bank cards, disabled badges, sports clothing, a sat nav system and cash. He was also admitted fraud through contactless payments and interfering with a vehicle. He was jailed for 12 months and told to pay £1,812 in compensation.

Steven Alan Blackburn, 34, of Glencoe Gardens, Kippax, admitted having 41 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 in total and told to pay £115 in costs.

Wayne Allan Jones, 41, of Mulberry Place, Ryhill, admitted possession of amphetamine and buprenorphine. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £20 costs.

Carl David Mullaney, 33, of Morrison Street, Castleford, admitted having 44 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Harry Thomas Roberts, 31, of Wentbridge Road, Pontefract, admitted having 111 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 26 months, given a community order with 80 hours unpaid work and told to pay £170 costs.

Stephen David Smith, 43, of Pontefract Road, Castleford, was found guilty of refusing to give a breath test and admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £350 and told to pay £330 in costs.

Leanne Carole Dobson, 36, of Vale Head Grove, Knottingley, admitted stealing gin from Morrisons, while already under a suspended sentence for possessing a blade in public. She was jailed for seven months and told to pay £122 in costs.

Terrance Ndlovu, 36, of Devon Grove, Ossett, admitted driving without a licence or insurance and was jailed for eight weeks, given eight penalty points, and told to pay £115 in costs.

Lucas John Alan Noone, 29, of Pauline Terrace, Castleford, admitted constantly a female several times from which he had been banned from doing so by a restraining order. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £170 in costs.

Chloe Lowe, 22, of Birkwood Road, Normanton, admitted criminal damage to a car and was given a community order and told to pay £170 in costs.

Scott Matthew Revell, 40, of Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, admitted fraudulently using a registration mark, driving while banned and without insurance and test certificate and criminal damage to a fence. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £115 in costs.