Reports from the courts: Drink and drug driving dominate listings

Then latest cases from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Andrew Charles Hewes, 57, of Larks Hill, Pontefract, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Leeds Railway Station. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Levi Joseph Leech, 46, of Priordale Road, Featherstone, admitted driving a Mazda in Wakefield while disqualified, without insurance and a test certificate and conviction of an offence while on a community order for three counts of fraud. He was given a community order with 250 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £90 in costs.

Kieran Young, 26, of Farm Lane, Fitzwilliam, admitted driving while over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and for cocaine. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £350 and told to pay £120 in costs.

Stacey Langley, 36, of The Crescent, Tingley, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a female. She was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £372 in costs.

Adham Mahmood, 18, of Industrial Street, Wakefield, admitted driving without a licence or insurance. He was given an absolute discharge and eight penalty points.

Jake Daniel James Lawrence, 26, of Hillside Road, Ackworth, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and was fined £300 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Dean Wilson, 35, of Berryfield Garth, Ossett, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Leeds Railway Station and possession of cocaine. He was fined £300 in total and told to pay £117 in costs.

Jon Derik Leslie Atkinson, 33, of Woodmoor Road, Kettlethorpe, admitted having 63 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £500 and told to pay £135 in costs.

Sergejs Gindra, 34, of Walker Avenue, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer and was fined £253, told to pay £109 in compensation and £117 in costs.

Harry Edward Cain, 23, of Poppy Fields Way, Pontefract, admitted failing to attend unpaid work appointments after a conviction of criminal damage. The original community order was revoked and a new one put in place with 154 hours of community service and fined £438.

Christopher Knowles, 34, of Netheroyd, Streethouse, admitted breaching a community order and was given a 20-week jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Daniel Wright, 30, of Aire Street, Knottingley, admitted breaching a community order imposed after a conviction of assaults. He was jailed for 13 weeks.

Callum Todd Murray, 28, of South Street, Hemsworth, admitted failing to attend unpaid work appointments after a convictions of drug possession and driving while over the limit. The original community order was revoked and a new one put in place with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Michael John Cunliffe, 57, of Common Ing Lane, Ryhill, admitted assaulting a male and was fined £115 and told to pay £100 compensation and £182 in costs.

Greg Peter Jones, 28, of Grove Mount, South Kirkby, admitted assaulting a female and breaching a restraining order. He was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £75 in compensation and £200 in costs.

Benjamin Luke Johnson, 32, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, admitted breaching a violence protection order after being caught at an address with the victim. He was fined £200.

Sadie Louise Lodge, 32, of Broadacre Road, Ossett, admitted breaching a restraining order by making contact with the victim. She was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £175 in costs.

Lee Michael Brown, 33, of Pine Close, Castleford, admitted producing a quantity of cannabis, and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £105 in costs, and have all the cannabis-growing equipment seized.

David Lee France, 41, of Normanton View, Normanton, admitted driving while over drug-drive limit for cannabis. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Susan Horton, 61, of Bridge Street, Normanton, admitted having 196 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. She was banned from driving for 21 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

David Michael Wills, 45, of Dale Street, Ossett, admitted having 40 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Chloe Southern, 19, of Station Road, Ossett, admitted having 179 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. She also admitted driving without a licence or insurance. She was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £198 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Peter James Dunn, 44, of Coltsfoot Close, Pontefract, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis while behind the wheel. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £309 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Jack Felstead, 29, of Harropwell Lane, Pontefract, admitted breaching a restraining order following an assault for which he was also given a suspended sentence. He was jailed for 20 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Ellie Joel Goodson, 27, of Vale Terrace, Knottingley, admitted stealing a handbag. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £100 compensation.

Andrew James, 31, of Hoctun Close, Glass Houghton, admitted stealing perfume worth £176 from Debenhams. He was jailed for six weeks because he was already serving a community order, and told to pay £122 in costs.

Chelsea Ann Scott, 21, of Thistle Hill Drive, Streethouse, admitted having 55 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 13 months, fined £164 and told to pay £117 in costs.