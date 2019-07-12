Reports of man 'in possession of a weapon' in South Elmsall park

A man was reported to be in possession of a weapon in South Elmsall.

Police received reports of a man with a weapon at a park off Princess Avenue, South Elmsall, at around 6pm on Wednesday, July 10.

Officers attended the area but were unable to identify a suspect.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a third party report of a man in possession of a weapon at a park off Princess Avenue, South Elmsall.

"Officers attended and searched for the male.

"No one matching the description was located. No one was injured."