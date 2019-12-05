Revealed: Here are the worst areas in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract for possession of weapons

Here are the areas in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford with the most possession of weapons crimes in 2018/2019.

The results are from a FOI request by the Express to West Yorkshire Police and date from April 1 2018 to March 31 2019. The figures do not solely refer to intential weapons, but those articles that can als be used or made into a weapon. They also include offences where threats are made to use weapon, but no item is actually seen. (Photos are for illustrative purposes only)

1. Wakefield North The Wakefield North ward, which includes the city centre, had 39 reports of possession of weapons.

2. Featherstone There were 23 reports to police in Featherstone.

3. Wakefield East The Wakefield East ward, which includes Eastmoor and Portobello, had 22 reports.

4. South Elmsall & South Kirkby There were 19 reports in South Elmsall and South Kirkby.

