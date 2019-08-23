Revving and racing reports leads to police action at Wakefield park

Police are promising more operations at high-speed hotspot in the city.

Officers conducted patrols on the Cathedral Retail Park on Sunday evening following yet more reports of young people congregating in cars, revving engines and racing.

Members of the roads policing team were present on Sunday using speed guns to monitor cars.

In excess of 50 cars were checked with a pro laser speeding device and Section 59 traffic warnings were issued to two drivers, warning them that their vehicles could be confiscated if involved in further offences.

A number of drivers on the retail park were also spoken to by officers and advised that police would be cracking down on anyone seen driving anti-socially.

Inspector Helen Brear said: “We are aware of the concern caused by anti-social ‘street racing’ style behaviour in the retail park area and mounted Sunday’s operation to both deter dangerous driving and also reassure those using the retail park.

“Some of the behaviour by those taking part has been extremely dangerous and it is unacceptable that some drivers think it is okay to behave in such a manner on public roads.

“Officer’s maintained a high-visibility presence throughout the evening which appears to have prevented issues and local businesses also said they were happy to see so many officers patrolling.”

People are being asked to pass on information, including mobile phone footage of dangerous driving around that area, emailing it to wakefield.central@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk