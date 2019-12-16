Rise in power tool thefts in the Castleford area

Power tools have been stolen from vans around the Castleford area in recent days.

Police say there has been an increase in commercial or works vans targeted

The suspects are breaking the driver’s door locks but in some cases the vans have been left unlocked.

A police spokesman said: " Remember to park in illuminated areas - under street lights - or areas that are covered by CCTV and if possible use secure parking areas.

"Double check that you have locked your vehicle by trying the door handle.

"Think about marking/branding your power tools with your initials or something identifiable to you for added security."