Officers received a call at 7.04am and found small amount of cash had been taken from the tills.

No-one was injured and a police cordon was in place at the store whilst investigative work was carried out.

The police cordon has since been removed and enquiries remain ongoing.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at Sainsbury's in Castleford yesterday morning.

Anyone with information which may assist with enquiries is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, quoting log 236 of 20th April.