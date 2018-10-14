Robbers push over pram containing five-week-old baby to steal changing bag on Yorkshire street

Three robbers pushed over a pram containing a five-week-old baby to steal a changing bag and shopping items.

The pram was being pushed by the baby's mother along Queen Elizabeth Drive, near the St John’s Working Men’s Club in Normanton yesterday afternoon.

The baby was unharmed but the mother, in her twenties, was left "extremely distressed", police said.

The robbers, two men and a woman, removed bags from the pram before fleeing the scene towards South Street.

They stole shopping containing sportswear items and also the baby changing bag.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Tributes paid to stalwart of miners' welfare club, 84, who died in mobility scooter accident

The first male suspect is described as about 18, of slim build and 5ft 6ins tall. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and had very dark eyes and a long drawn face.

The second male suspect is described as about 18, of slim build and 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie.

The female suspect was described as white, about 18, very slim and 5ft 4ins tall with messy peroxide blonde hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, which happened between 5.15pm and 5.50pm, can contact Wakefield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180512981. Information can also be passed, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.