Some of the biggest names in rugby league are lending their support to tackling hate crime in new videos made by Wakefield Council.

Wakefield Trinity players Isaac Shaw, Reece Lyne and Beth Cain are spreading the message that hate is not ok and will be challenged in the district.

Joining them are players and young people from Castleford RUFC, Pontefract RUFC and Sharlston Rovers.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said:

“Sadly, in our district more than 1,000 hate crime incidents were reported over the last year. The largest proportion of reports were due to hate crime based on race or disability.

“To abuse or attack someone because of who they are is unforgivable. In our district many hate crimes go unreported. We owe it to the victims to keep challenging the despicable attitudes that keep hate crime alive.

“And, as our videos highlight, when it comes to tackling it, we are all a team and have a role to play in stopping it. I’d like to thank our local rugby clubs for their support on this important campaign.”

The videos are being shared on social media and with local organisations in a bid to raise awareness during National Hate Crime week which runs until October 21.

It is organised by Stop Hate UK and this year they are encouraging people to tackle hate by becoming an ally and reporting hate that they experience or witness.

Mark Brennan, Head of the Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, said: “As a club and Foundation, we wholeheartedly support this campaign. There is no place in society for hate crime of any nature.

“We pride ourselves on being at the heart of the community and work daily with people from all walks of life and are an inclusive organisation that supports everyone.

“Across the club, we play and support all forms of Rugby League – women’s, girls, wheelchair, physical and learning disability, and the men’s game. This shows our commitment to providing opportunities for all to be involved in our great sport.

“We are one of only a handful of clubs to support all forms of the game, and additionally we provide social Rugby League opportunities.”

Hate crime is a crime or incident which is perceived by the victim or any other person as being motivated by prejudice or hate on grounds of race, religion or belief, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation. It can include verbal abuse, harassment, threats, intimidation, physical abuse and vandalism.

The Council has online information on how to report a hate crime, where people can get help if they are a victim or want to know how to support someone who is.

It can be found by clicking here: www.wakefield.gov.uk/hatecrime