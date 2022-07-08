Runaway Audi crashes into Wakefield lamppost after driver bails during police chase

Zeeshan Nawaz's red Audi A4 flagged up on police records for having no insurance when officers were patrolling Wakefield at around 1.40am on March 15.

Prosecutor Holly Alcock told Leeds Crown Court that Nawaz accelerated away when they activated their blue lights, and they pursued him along Denby Dale Road towards Horbury.

He drove along Holmfield Lane, Thornes Road, Horbury Road, Sun Royd Hill, Gagewell Lane and Stannard Well Lane. He ran through red lights, drove at excess speed and sparks were seen coming from under his car.

The Audi hit a lamppost on Aysgarth Drive.

He eventually jumped out of the Audi on Aysgarth Drive in Lupset while it was still moving. It crashed into the lamppost and Nawaz tried to flee, but was quickly arrested.

The 22-year-old gave no comments during interview.

Miss Alcock said he has three convictions for five offences, including failing to provide a breathtest in November 2021, for which is still serving a ban.

Nawaz, of Longfield Road, Heckmondwike, admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned and without insurance.

Mitigating, Nicholas Leadbeater said: "He made a very poor choice, at least he had the good sense to acknowledge this at the first opportunity. He apologises unreservedly."

He said due to his ban in 2021, he had lost his job and was struggling to find another.