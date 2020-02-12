Scam warning for Wakefield after call from 'HMRC' threatens arrest

An alert has been sent out to people across Wakefield after reports of a scam phone call purporting to be from HMRC.

The alert, from West Yorkshire Police and Action Fraud, says that they have received reports of people having received a recorded telephone message saying they are from the HMRC.

The message says there is a warrant out for their arrest for none payment of tax.

The alert says: "Please just hang up.

"Do NOT press 1 or be tempted to ring any number back as it requests you to do.

"This is a scam. The HMRC and any other organisation would not contact you think way."