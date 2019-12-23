Scam warning over fake Morrisons and Sainsbury's vouchers

Fraudsters are again scamming people with supermarket voucher scams.

Action Fraud UK is warning people of the fake emails purporting to be from Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

Action Fraud said they have received more than 140 reports in just one week about the emails.

They say that the receipient has been 'selected' to win up to £500 worth of supermarket vouchers.

The links in the emails lead to a phishing site that is designed to steal personal information.

Action Fraud said: "Don't click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails and never respond to messages asking you for your personal or financial details."