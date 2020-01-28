Scooter burglars caught on camera as they raided 'well-to-do' homes across Leeds and Yorkshire

Two burglars who broke into 'well-to-do' houses across Leeds and West Yorkshire caused 'untold misery' to victims during a four-day crime spree.

Connor Walker and Darryl Lynch 'blew kisses' at victims as they targeted homes and stole thousands of pounds worth of vehicles and jewellery.

Darryl Lynch was sent to a young offender institution for six years.

The pair were caught after being identified from CCTV footage as they rode around on scooters as they committed the offences in November 2018.

Walker and Lynch were locked up for a total of more than ten years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Eight properties were targeted over a four-day period in Leeds, Wakefield, Pontefact, Huddersfield, Sherburn in Elmet and Barkston Ash.

Leeds Crown Court heard some of the home owners were elderly and vulnerable.

Connor Walker was locked up for four-and-a-half years

The burglary offences included:

Darrington Road, Pontefract, November 5

A large detached residential property was targeted while the owner was out.

The burglars forced their way into a garage and used tools to try to steal a high-value motorbike that was chained to the floor.

Over £1,000 worth of damage was caused. CCTV footage showed Walker and Lynch scaling a wall to get to the property.

Footage was also recovered which showed them approaching the property in the days prior to the break-in as they planned the offence.

Pollington. November 5.

A Mitsubishi Shogun was stolen from outside a farm property after the keys to the vehicle were stolen.

The vehicle owner had briefly gone inside his home to get his lunch and left the keys on a table.

The burglars managed to get the keys and drove out of the property before electric gates closed.



Wood Lane, Great Preston, November 6

Walker and Lynch stole a scooter from an Aldi supermarket car park before using it during a break-in at the home of a 71-year-old woman.

A claw hammer was used to smash security cameras before the pair forced their way into the property and stole £5,000 worth of jewellery.

The victim described how she has had to spend £10,000 to improve security at her home since the incident.

Woodhouse Lane, Emley, November 6

The defendants used hammers to smash ground floor windows at house in a bid to get inside.

Both were wearing crash helmets but were identified on CCTV footage as they lifted their visors during the incident.

A seven-year-old girl was left traumatised.

Hill Top Road, Wakefield, November 7

The pair forced their way into a house and stole £100 in cash and 400 Euros.

CCTV footage showed them riding across a neighbour's garden and waving as they made their getaway.

Barkston Ash, November 8.

Walker and Lynch fled after being spotted entering the home of a 79-year-old man.

One of the burglars blew a kiss at the victim as they left.

Common Road, Barkston Ash, November 8.

The garage next to the home of a 92-year-old man was broken into and tools which had a sentimental value were taken.

Bishop Dyke Road, Sherburn in Elmet, November 8.

Walker and Lynch stole a scooter from a garage but abandoned it when the owner returned home as they were about to ride off on it.

The homeowner crashed his car into his garage as he swerved to avoid a head-on collision.

A police community support worker saw the pair running across railway lines.

Lynch was arrested when he was found hiding in a child's Wendy house.

Lynch, 19, of Walton Road, Upton, near Pontefract, also pleaded guilty to a robbery in which a group of men were dragged from a Seat Leon in a car park on Bell Lane, Ackworth, and attacked by six masked men.

Lynch and the others attacked the men with a machete, knuckle dusters and bottles.

One of the men was dragged from the car and repeatedly stamped upon.

The car was the stolen after the attack.

After Lynch was arrested he told police he arranged the attack as he had "beef" with one of the victims over a girlfriend.

Lynch pleaded guilty to a further charge of assaulting an emergency worker.

He threw stones at a police officer who was riding an off-road motorcycle during an incident in Ackworth in October last year.

Lynch was sent to a young offender institution for six years.

Walker, 21, of Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, was given four-and-a-half year sentence.

Marcus Waite, for Lynch, said: "He accepts that they were looking for well-to-do houses for things that they could steal."

David Ward, for Walker, said: "If he put this sort of effort into something productive he could be very successful.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Simon Batiste said: "These were criminal acts that caused untold misery."