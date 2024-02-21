Search for suspects after large cannabis farm discovered at Featherstone house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police executed a warrant at an address on Huntwick Crescent where 60 fully grown plants were found in alongside a further 60 baby plants.

Acting Police Sergeant Salkeld, of the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We want residents to know that we take action with information that we receive and will work alongside our communities to make Normanton and Featherstone a safer place for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a significant seizure of cannabis and those involved have also been abstracting electricity. This property has now been made safe and ongoing investigations are underway to identify suspects.”

Police executed a warrant at an address on Huntwick Crescent, Featherstone this morning (Wednesday)

If anyone has any information that could assist the ongoing investigation, they are asked to contact the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240096871.

Anyone with information about drug offences or concerns about suspicious activity at a premises in their community can report it to the police by the above options.

There is also a specific online reporting form for reporting drug use or drug dealing which is available here.