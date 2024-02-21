Search for suspects after large cannabis farm discovered at Featherstone house
Police executed a warrant at an address on Huntwick Crescent where 60 fully grown plants were found in alongside a further 60 baby plants.
Acting Police Sergeant Salkeld, of the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We want residents to know that we take action with information that we receive and will work alongside our communities to make Normanton and Featherstone a safer place for everyone.
“This is a significant seizure of cannabis and those involved have also been abstracting electricity. This property has now been made safe and ongoing investigations are underway to identify suspects.”
If anyone has any information that could assist the ongoing investigation, they are asked to contact the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240096871.
Anyone with information about drug offences or concerns about suspicious activity at a premises in their community can report it to the police by the above options.
There is also a specific online reporting form for reporting drug use or drug dealing which is available here.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.