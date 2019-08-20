Second man charged over incident outside Dewsbury Sports Centre

A second man has been charged following an incident in Dewsbury.

Ali Shah, 33, from Dewsbury, has been charged with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident outside Dewsbury Sports Centre on Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on Thursday, August 15.

A second man has been charged following an incident in Dewsbury. Photo: Google Maps

He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today. He is also charged with theft.

A 30-year-old man was also charged with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident.

Richard Carroll, from Dewsbury, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 17.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190416321.