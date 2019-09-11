SECOND theft of Yorkshire stone from bridge is a 'despicable act against every single person who lives within Ferrybridge'

Another appeal has been made by Wakefield Police after a second theft of Yorkshire stone from the Grade 1 Listed bridge at Ferrybridge.

Officers from Wakefield's East and South East NPT descibed the theft as a "despicable act against every single person who lives within the Ferrybridge area."

The latest theft took place over the weekend on September 6-9, at the bridge.

In a Facebook appeal, officers said: "Once again it is with great sadness that we have to ask the public for their assistance regarding the Yorkshire stone flags being stolen from the Grade 1 listed bridge at Ferrybridge."

They said that after the first incident, earlier this month, they spoke with local councillors and an engineer for the WMDC, which resulted in the decision to remove the reamining stone for safe keeping

Officers said: "It would appear that works to remove the stone flags began last week, but has not yet been completed and as a result the latest theft has occured."

They said they have again liaised with local councillors who agree that it has now gone 'beyond the pale.'

"These acts of theft are not only at great cost to the local authority, but a despicable act against every single person who lives within the Ferrybridge area.

"These people are not only stealing stone, they are stealing history.

"We have liaised wtih North Yorkshire Polcie and made them aware of the ongoing issues, and as a result patrols have been increased from both sides.

"Unfortunately, with current demand on officers, it is impossible for the bridge to be safeguarded 24/7."

Officers from Knottingley NPT are now seeking a further set of meetings to discuss the future restoration and safeguaring of the bridge.

"We appreciate that we have asked residents in the area to be vigilant before, but we would ask everybody to please report any suspicious activites to call 999 or 101 as soon as possible."