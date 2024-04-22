Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John David Hall could instead be transferred to an open prison in preparation for his eventual release from custody.

Hall, 53, was a senior warden at HMP Wakefield, in charge of some of the country’s most dangerous sex offenders, when he carried out many of the offences.

The twice-married father led a double life carrying out his own terror campaign on females between 1997 and 2004.

Off-duty he wore his prison uniform and pretended to be a police officer, gaining the trust of his victims and luring them into his car.

Hall, from Kirkhamgate, in Wakefield, was told he must serve a minimum prison term of 11 years and ten months when he was sentenced in May 2006.

A Leeds Crown Court jury found him guilty of five charges of rape, one of attempted rape, one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and one of assault causing actual bodily harm between 1997 and 2001.

Hall, then aged 35, also pleaded guilty to three charges of kidnap, two of attempted kidnap and two sexual assaults involving five girls between 2000 and 2004

The Parole Board has rejected John David Hall's application to be released from custody but recommended he be transferred to an open prison.

Sentencing judge Mr Justice Goldring told him at the time: “You are a dangerous man. It should be plainly understood you may never be released.”

It is the fifth time Hall has had a parole bid turned down since becoming eligible for release in 2018.

A Parole Board panel recommended that Hall now be transferred to an open prison following a hearing held on March 26 in which he was assessed to be a “low risk of absconding.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk must agree with the recommendation before a transfer to open conditions can take place.

West Yorkshire Police e-fit produced by one of rapist John David Hall's victims and used as part of an appeal on BBC's Crimewatch

Evidence was given at the hearing by psychologists, Hall’s probation officer and prison official supervising his case.

Hall also gave evidence to the panel.

One of Hall’s victims provided a victim statement “which clearly conveyed the impact of (Hall’s) crimes and the consequences of his offending.”

A Parole Board summary document, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.

Hall at Wakefield Court in 2005.

“However, on considering the criteria for recommending placement in open conditions, the panel recommended that Mr Hall should be progressed in this way.”

The report lists ‘risk factors’ which could lead to Hall re offending.

It said: “At the time of his offending, these risk factors had included his sexual interests and thinking a lot about sex.

“Mr Hall had used controlling, intimidating, and sexually violent behaviour over an eight-year period, apparently aroused by his victims’ fear.

“He had abused his position of trust. He had lacked some relationship skills and had held abusive attitudes concerning women.”The report said Hall had misused alcohol and had difficulties “managing extremes of emotion and feelings of boredom. ”

Evidence was presented regarding Hall’s “good” behaviour while in custody.

It says: “He had engaged well and had acted as a mentor to other inmates.

“He had undertaken accredited programmes to address decision making, better ways of thinking, and sex offending.”

All panel members agreed that Hall’s release “could not be safe” at this stage.

Recommending the move to open prison, the report said Hall’s risk of re-offending had reduced due his “improved victim awareness, better life skills, and his sense of shame.”

Hall’s probation officer proposed a release plan which included living in designated accommodation with strict controls on his activities.

The hearing was told Hall could also expect support from his family if released into the community.