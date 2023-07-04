Serial Wakefield flasher claimed impotency meant he 'could not have been masturbating' in public view

Graham Harvey Parker used the condition as his defence during a trial at Leeds Crown Court in which he denied a charge of indecent exposure, but was found guilty.

The 62-year-old has four previous convictions for similar offences, as well as an indecent assault on a young girl from 1984.

The court was told that Parker had been staying at Ashdene on Peterson Road, Wakefield, in July 2021, a facility for men with mental health issues.

Parker exposed himself from the window at Ashdene in Wakefield.

He stood on a stool in his room with his genitals exposed and the curtains open to purposely gain the attention of woman he could see. He was then seen to touch himself.

Mitigating, Olivia Fraser said since the offence, Parker, of Horbury Road, Wakefield, had not been arrested, said he was now getting the help at Ashdene and was not feeling “as socially isolated".

While he continued to deny the offence, and that he was impotent, he could now “understand how his behaviour could be perceived”.

The judge, Recorder Richard Paige told him: “You intended your genitals to be exposed and it caused alarm and distress. You were, essentially, masturbating.

"You say you are unable to get an erection, but that does not stop it being masturbation. You have four previous convictions, it’s a pattern of behaviour.”