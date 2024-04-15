Seven teenagers arrested following fight in Outwood Park which left boy with 'serious' stab wounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Ledger Lane, Outwood, at 6:39pm last Tuesday (April 9) to a report that a male had been stabbed.

The boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital where his injuries were described as serious but not life threatening or life changing.

Police have since established that a large group met in Outwood Park and that a physical altercation took place.

Seven boys, aged between 14 and 17, have been arrested, interviewed and released on bail in relation to the incident.

Detectives understand that there were a number of others in the park at the time of this incident, who were not necessarily involved in the fight but who will have seen what has taken place and those involved.

Anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 13240189579.