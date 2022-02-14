Sex assault survivor calls for blue badge changes as Wakefield Council stalls over application

The woman, who is in her 60s but cannot be named, suffered an horrific attack in broad daylight in 2020, for which her predatory attacker was jailed for 12 years.

Having been forced to rebuild her life, she still suffers from severe panic attacks, fears to venture out in public, and says she often wishes she had died during her ordeal.

She says her application to the council for a blue badge - which would allow her to park in no-parking areas such as on double yellow lines - has been delayed because she does not have a physical disability.

Wakefield Council says it has not refused the woman's application.

She said: "I have been advised by the blue-badge team that I have to go and be assessed by a physiotherapist for my walking and they are totally disregarding the mental health issue I am experiencing.

"I feel like I am being discriminated against because they can’t see my issues. I feel I wish I had been killed during the attack as life is so difficult after an attack of this kind and I just need some help.

"Due to the attack which was physical and sexual I am terrified of being outside and currently only go out to the supermarket and for medical appointments as I don’t like being out of the safety of my home or car.

"I feel that I may progress to going to other shops or hairdressers if I could park nearer the location so that I don’t have to be outside.

Bird was jailed for 12 years.

"I know that there are other people suffering the same as myself following an attack where they are unable to go out due to the fear of being outside but Wakefield Council don’t seem to consider how seriously this has affected myself and others .

"I feel this is discrimination and that I am unworthy of any help. I work from home and support myself and don’t claim benefits and all I want is a little help but feel like I am just ignored."

She has since contacted MP John Trickett about her predicament.

Meanwhile, Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s service director for communities, said: “We are sorry for any distress this may have caused.

“We must adhere to the Department for Transport (DfT) guidelines when assessing an application and must be able to show how an applicant meets the criteria.

“This application has not been refused. We have asked the applicant for additional medical information to help support their application. We will be contacting them shortly to discuss this further.”

The woman had been out for an early-morning walk in June 2020.

Her attacker, Thomas Joshua Bird, from Knottingley, was jailed last year.

Police painstakingly pieced together public and private CCTV footage which put Bird at the scene of the crime.

He had already followed one woman that morning but was thwarted when she stopped to speak with fishermen.