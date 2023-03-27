Elizabeth Barraclough was warned at Leeds Crown Court that she “richly deserved to go to jail” for writing off the Nissan X-Trail after her pal warned her not to get behind the wheel.

The 28-year-old from South Kirkby near Wakefield continued to deny any wrongdoing but was found guilty of aggravated vehicle taking after a trial at Leeds Magistrates’ Court. The case was then moved to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing, where Judge Robin Mairs did not pull any punches.

He said: “You have taken absolutely no responsibility for this. You had a trial at the magistrates’ court – I do not know why because it was absolutely clear from the text messaging that you were not allowed to take the car.

Barraclough was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

“You disputed that that alcohol was related to the crash. You said it was the way the car was parked, and not the alcohol. You must think the rest of the world is stupid. You got into the car full of drink. It is fairly shameful for a mother of four children.

“It’s only because of those of those four children that I won’t sent you to custody. You richly deserve to go. I will give you one opportunity and one only. No children will save you next time.”

Prosecutor Rhianydd Clement told the court that Barraclough had gone to her friend’s home in South Kirkby on the evening of May 1, 2021, despite suffering from Covid-19. The pair began to drink and it was agreed that Barraclough would stay the night.

She then began asking her friend to take her home because she wasn’t feeling well. Then in the early hours she woke her friend to tell her she was going to take her Nissan and drive home, despite the woman telling her not to. Sometime later the woman noticed her keys were missing, as was the car.

She then received a message from Barraclough that read: “Ring me when you’re awake, I’ve writ (sic) your car off mate.” Barraclough apologised and told the woman to contact the insurance company and tell them someone crashed into it when it was parked.

It was estimated that the damage would have cost more than £17,000 to repair, so the Nissan was written off. After her arrest, Barraclough gave a no-comment interview to police.

Mitigating, Ashleigh Heyworth said she had not committed any further offences since then, and had no previous convictions prior. She said: “She acknowledges she should not have been driving and is full of regret and remorse.”

She said Barraclough, of Park Estate, South Kirkby, was the sole carer for her four children and was living on benefits, telling Judge Mairs: “She is devastated that she is before the courts for this.”