Shocking video shows hunt supporter attacking activist's van with 'dead fox' in Pontefract, leaving blood and body parts on windows

Animal rights activists have released shocking footage of a man attacking one of their vehicles with a ‘dead fox’, leaving blood and body parts on the windows, after they disrupted a hunt in North Yorkshire.

Police are investigating the gruesome incident, which is said to have taken place near Kirk Smeaton, where members of Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs tried to stop fox hunters of the Badsworth Hunt.

Saboteurs claim members of the 'Boxing Day meet’ became aggressive towards them and blocked their vehicles on Thursday, December 26.

In the video, which appears on the group’s Facebook page, a man is seen running after an activist’s van clutching the corpse of an adult ‘roadkill’ fox.

He then repeatedly slams the passenger window with the body of the lifeless animal, leaving ‘smears of blood and body parts’ on the glass.

Reacting to the footage on social media, some users described the incident as ‘absolutely shameful’ and ‘barbaric’.

Helen Plester said: “Well done and support to those sabotaging this cruelty.”

Lesley Woodland said she was left ‘heartbroken’ by the video, adding: “Barbaric behaviour.

“Every animal deserves to live with kindness. Poor fox, they are lovely creatures when you get to know them. This made by blood boil.”

And Sue Nelson-Edwards posted: “Even if you’re in favour of fox hunting, which I’m not, it is disgusting behaviour. Poor, poor fox- used like a weapon.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating an incident in the Kirk Smeaton area that occurred at about 12pm on December 26 2019.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

A similar incident which saw prominent lawyer Jolyon Maugham claiming that he had ‘clubbed a fox to death’ the same day has prompted some users to refer to December 26 as ‘the Foxing Day Massacre’, along with calls for laws on animal cruelty to be ‘tightened’.

John Borrows wrote: ‘The law needs tightening on this subject. What kind of a leading Western civilisation allows people to do this? Is fox hunting against the law or not?

“I would certainly think that smashing a fox against another person's vehicle is definitely against the law- please act now.”